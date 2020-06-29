ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) vs. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Head to Head Analysis

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 1.55% 14.62% 5.49% Canadian Solar 8.45% 16.69% 4.43%

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 1.42 $211.70 million $1.49 12.81 Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.34 $171.59 million $2.19 8.43

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ON Semiconductor and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 3 4 13 0 2.50 Canadian Solar 0 0 5 0 3.00

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $19.70, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.58%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Canadian Solar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems. The company also provides specialty solar products consisting of Andes Solar Home System, an off-grid solar system that provides an economical source of electricity to homes and communities without access to grid; and Maple Solar System, a clean energy solution for families, as well as solar system kits, which are a ready-to-install packages that consist inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. In addition, it develops, builds, and sells solar power projects; performs engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for solar power projects; and offers operation and maintenance services that include inspection, repair, and replacement of plant equipment, site management, and administrative support services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity through its solar plants with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,211.1 megawatts. Canadian Solar Inc. offers its products to distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. Canadian Solar Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.