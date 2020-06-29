Head to Head Contrast: FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) & Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shopify and FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $1.58 billion 67.61 -$124.84 million ($0.94) -968.09 FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shopify and FORESIGHT AUTON/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 2 17 9 0 2.25 FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shopify currently has a consensus target price of $663.12, indicating a potential downside of 27.13%. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than Shopify.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -7.65% -2.56% -2.24% FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -86.65% -74.83%

Summary

FORESIGHT AUTON/S beats Shopify on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

