Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.03 Million

Brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report $276.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.70 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $255.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

