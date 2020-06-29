Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.36 Million

Analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce sales of $73.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.60 million to $73.97 million. QAD reported sales of $76.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $302.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.37 million to $304.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $328.24 million, with estimates ranging from $318.75 million to $339.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QAD.

QADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,464 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $434,089.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,110 in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QAD by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in QAD by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. QAD has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.56 million, a PE ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.71%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

