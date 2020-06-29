Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $104.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.60 million to $110.03 million. GreenSky posted sales of $138.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $469.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.27 million to $491.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $551.74 million, with estimates ranging from $513.90 million to $609.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

In other GreenSky news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,255 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in GreenSky by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 776,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $4.96 on Monday. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $891.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.24.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

