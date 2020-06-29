First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLIC. Piper Sandler raised shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

First of Long Island stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $390.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $35,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First of Long Island by 4,842.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

