eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in eGain by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eGain by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

