Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

CHEF stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $467.74 million, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.97. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,785,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 495,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after buying an additional 252,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 103,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

