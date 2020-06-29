BidaskClub Downgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Strong Sell

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCOR. TheStreet cut Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 1,859,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 99,745.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 606,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 229,304 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth $2,666,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

