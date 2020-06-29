SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.46 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $765.71 million, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.