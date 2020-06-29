Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IDEX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $244.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 159.65% and a negative net margin of 726.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 163,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 931.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 238,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

