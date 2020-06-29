Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of IDEX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $244.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 159.65% and a negative net margin of 726.61%.
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.
