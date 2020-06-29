Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CORR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

