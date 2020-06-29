Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
CORR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.
