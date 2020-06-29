Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report $6.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $5.20 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $5.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $24.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $29.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.27 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 255.69% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.