EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $85.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.88 million to $95.11 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $122.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $419.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $444.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.33 million, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EVO Payments by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 82.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

