Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will post sales of $720.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $733.10 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $706.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $901,993. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.