Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Martinrea International Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

TSE:MRE opened at C$10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.82. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $852.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Fairchild purchased 3,600 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at C$352,256.10.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

