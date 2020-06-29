Contrasting Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) & American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Micro Software and American Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 4.22 $10.72 million $0.23 19.22 American Software $115.47 million 4.23 $6.74 million $0.26 58.77

Smith Micro Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith Micro Software and American Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.40%. American Software has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.98%. Given American Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software 26.37% 30.81% 23.82% American Software 5.84% 6.93% 4.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of American Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats American Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics. The Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, real-time family location tracking app; CommSuite VVM, a Visual Voicemail directly to a mobile phone app and email; CommSuite VTT, Voice-to-Text transcription system; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution; QuickLink IoT Services Platform, an end-to-end device management platform; and Captivate, a mobile marketing and Big Data platform. The Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. This segment also offers cloud solutions for supply chain management, product lifecycle management, vendor quality, and vendor compliance and corporate social responsibility for brand retailers and manufacturers; and analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional services/product management/project management, staff augmentation, and social media and analytic marketing, as well as cloud, collaboration, network, and security services for software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and other support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to retail, apparel, footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

