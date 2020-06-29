Reviewing VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) and Bank of New York Mellon (OTCMKTS:BK)

VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get VSB Bancorp alerts:

This table compares VSB Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSB Bancorp 19.82% 8.60% 0.88% Bank of New York Mellon 21.60% 10.59% 1.00%

VSB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

VSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of VSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of VSB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VSB Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSB Bancorp $16.57 million 2.46 $3.41 million N/A N/A Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.55 $4.44 billion $4.02 9.03

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than VSB Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VSB Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of New York Mellon 1 7 8 0 2.44

Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $44.04, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than VSB Bancorp.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats VSB Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSB Bancorp

VSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services. The operates five full service located in Great Kills, Forest Avenue, Hyatt Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Bay Street, Staten Island. VSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for VSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.