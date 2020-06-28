Wells Fargo & Co Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $116.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.48.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

