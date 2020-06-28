Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 194.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

