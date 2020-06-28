Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,361 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.17% of Kirby worth $30,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,367.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

KEX stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

