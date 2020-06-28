154,613 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Purchased by Axa

Axa acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 154,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Axa owned about 0.06% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,986,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 600.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,296,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $999.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

