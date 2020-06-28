Axa Acquires New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,218,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.