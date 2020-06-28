Invesco Ltd. Buys 369,378 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $33,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,533,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 36,536.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

