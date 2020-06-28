Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.63.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

