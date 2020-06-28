Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

