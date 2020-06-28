12,794 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,511,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,349,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 588,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 655,456 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $17.48 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

