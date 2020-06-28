Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

NYSE:WMB opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

