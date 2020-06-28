ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

