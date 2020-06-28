Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $152,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX opened at $54.35 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.95.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

