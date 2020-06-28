Axa Makes New Investment in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Axa bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

NHC opened at $59.52 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.