Axa Has $597,000 Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Axa cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 81.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Aecom were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aecom by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aecom alerts:

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.