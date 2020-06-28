Axa Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 358.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 1,290,910 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,139,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 519,240 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 335,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

KEY stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

