Axa Purchases 16,900 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Axa raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 159.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of AY stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.85%.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

