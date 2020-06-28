Axa Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Axa purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

