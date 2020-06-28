MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,400 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.13% of MSG Networks worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 276.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter worth about $541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,527 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 62.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 362,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 139,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,225.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $9.73 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $551.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

