Axa Acquires New Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Axa purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,039,000 after buying an additional 628,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,194,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,493,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $163.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.03. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

