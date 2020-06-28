9,437 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Axa

Axa purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,433,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after acquiring an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after acquiring an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

