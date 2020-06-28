Invesco Ltd. Sells 54,699 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.68% of Easterly Government Properties worth $31,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 175.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.