Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,091,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 626,477 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,749,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

