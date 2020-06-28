Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $31,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,308,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

