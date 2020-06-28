1,147 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $289.29 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $111.72 and a 52-week high of $296.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average of $220.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.52.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $6,209,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,492,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,145 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.