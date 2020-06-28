1,147 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $289.29 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $111.72 and a 52-week high of $296.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average of $220.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.52.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $6,209,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,492,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,145 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa Has $597,000 Position in Aecom
Axa Has $597,000 Position in Aecom
Axa Acquires 19,600 Shares of KB Home
Axa Acquires 19,600 Shares of KB Home
Axa Raises Holdings in KeyCorp
Axa Raises Holdings in KeyCorp
Axa Purchases 16,900 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC
Axa Purchases 16,900 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC
Axa Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc.
Axa Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc.
MSG Networks Inc Shares Sold by Axa
MSG Networks Inc Shares Sold by Axa


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report