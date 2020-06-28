Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa grew its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 903.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,800 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Vereit were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VER opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

