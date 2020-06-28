Invesco Ltd. Sells 55,516 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.22% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $30,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,173 shares of company stock worth $1,920,525. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

SAIL stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.30 and a beta of 2.11. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

