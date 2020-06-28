Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 251,404 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 251,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Plug Power worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $6.83 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 150,164 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $944,531.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $7,015,730.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,845,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,960 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

