Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 486 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Medifast worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Medifast by 47.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Several analysts have commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of MED stock opened at $131.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $133.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

