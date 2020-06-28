Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 3,304 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

