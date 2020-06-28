Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.