Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Popular were worth $33,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Popular by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Popular by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

