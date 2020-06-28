Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $79,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

In related news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

